Iran’s initiative surprises European negotiators

Despite the fact that the first phase of seventh round of nuclear negotiations among the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany), Iran and the European Union kicked off in a positive atmosphere, some parties try to follow up political and propaganda campaign under the pressure of the United States.

Reports say that the European negotiating team did not expected to face a documented initiative by new Iranian negotiators on lifting of sanctions and practical propositions for an agreement to resolve disputes over the nuclear and sanction issues.

Certain European teams are said to be calling for the finalizing of the negotiations in the first phase of the seventh round in order to find a strategy against the Iranian initiative and to affect Iran’s economy and internal affairs.

On the other hand, the Iranian delegation underlined in specialized negotiations that they are ready to continue talks as long as needed.

Therefore, media connected to European delegations have exacerbated propaganda campaign in a bid to push the Iranian team into the trap of rushing for a consensus.

However, the negotiating teams in Vienna have officially announced that the negotiations will continue to pave the way for a conclusion, which should be acceptable in the eyes of all parties.

Iranian officials have declared that Tehran is determined to reach a fair agreement, which guarantees Iran’s nuclear and economic rights.

Former US President Donald Trump violated the 2015 nuclear deal and withdrew from the finalized deal in May 2018; so, his successor Joe Biden is expected to accept implementation of the country’s commitments under the nuclear deal and lift anti-Iran sanctions in order to pave the way for returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

