Amirabdollahian: Iran determined to expand ties with African countries

Amirabdollahian said in the meeting that the new the Iranian government is willing to expand comprehensive relations with African countries, including Zimbabwe, and particularly in political, economic and cultural fields.

He said that the economic ties can be in such innovative methods as extra-territorial agriculture, exporting of agricultural machines, sales of petrochemical products, technical and engineering services, and taking advantage of the existing potentials in both countries.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said that the bilateral parliamentary ties, too, is of great importance and expressed hope that the two countries parliamentary delegations will soon be exchanged.

He meanwhile considered the cooperation among countries under the unjust US and some other western countries’ sanctions at international organizations aimed denouncing those illegal moves is important.

The Zimbabwean diplomat, too, presented a report on his meetings with Iranian officials during the past few days, announcing his country’s readiness to participate at The 9th Joint Iran-Zimbabwe Economic Cooperation Commission in Tehran.

The Zimbabwean official said that his country’s cooperation with Zimbabwe in agricultural, health and medical care, and exporting medicines to his country are of great importance.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish