Pakistan to host OIC foreign ministers’ meeting in March 2022

Spokesperson of Foreign Ministry Asim Iftikhar responding to a question at his weekly media briefing in Islamabad said Pakistan is going to host the OIC meeting of Foreign Ministers on 22-23 March 2022.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation is the second major international organization after the United Nations, with 57 members from Islamic countries from four continents.

It was established in 1969 as the collective voice of the Islamic world and a guarantee to protect and defend their interests.

The Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the OIC meeting is held every year.

The forty-seventh meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Islamic countries was hosted by the Republic of Niger in the city of Niamey in last November 2020.

Islamabad hosted the 34th meeting in May 2007. Prior to that, the 30th Summit of Foreign Ministers of Islamic Countries was hosted by the Islamic Republic of Iran in May 2003 in Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh yesterday sad the (OIC) has great capacities to help bring about Islamic unity, preserve Islamic sanctities and follow Islamic principles.

Khatibzadeh made the remarks while speaking about the latest situation of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the OIC.

The spokesman expressed hope that OIC during the tenure of the new secretary-general would witness further effort in line with serving common interests of the Islamic Ummah and member states in the international arena.

272**1424

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish