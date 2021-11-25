Iran says OIC has great capacity for helping achieve Islamic unity

Khatibzadeh made the remarks while speaking about the latest situation of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the OIC, according to the Thursday report of the information center of the Foreign Ministry.

The spokesman expressed hope that OIC during the tenure of the new secretary-general would witness further effort in line with serving common interests of the Islamic Ummah and member states in the international arena.

Then, the spokesman congratulated Hussein Ibrahim Taha on his election as the new OIC Secretary-General and wished success for him.

As Khatibzadeh noted, Ibrahim Taha has extended separate messages to the Iranian president and foreign minister and has expressed readiness for fostering cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

Elsewhere, the spokesman appreciated the endeavor made by the former OIC secretary-general.

At the end of his remarks, the spokesman called for using capacities of the OIC to stand against an unblessed current to normalize relations with the Zionist regime of Israel.

