Culture minister emphasizes need to expand Tehran-Islamabad cultural ties

Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili made the comment in a meeting with Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran, and referring to the historical, cultural and civilizational shared background of Iran and Pakistan.

“The two countries have lots of commonalties in those fields, and many of our literary figures have had cultural activities in different regions of Pakistan,” he added.

Esmaili said that the Iranians have always felt that the people of Pakistan and their brothers and friends and during the past century great Pakistani personalities, such as Iqbal Lahori have been very popular in Iran and his poems are recited in Iranian schools.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi, too, said that Iran and Pakistan have lots of cultural and civilizational commonalties.

“During the past 800 years our official language in South Asia has been the Persian language, and besides the language, the architecture of the two nations are quite close to each other,” he added.

The Pakistani ambassador also prosed cooperation in cinematographic, cultural and artistic fields between the two countries.

“The two countries can get engaged in a shared cinema production based on the lives of the two countries’ champions, or make TV serials based on them,” he added.

