Reza Salehi Amiri said that Iran's NOC was ready to cooperate with Iraq in sports, especially in fencing field.

Head of Iran's Fencing Federation Fazlollah Baqerzadeh highlighted the joint camp of Iranian and Iraqi national fencing teams in Iran's National Olympic Academy and said that on the last day of the camp today the two sides signed an MoU that could open up a new chapter in Tehran-Baghdad sports cooperation.

