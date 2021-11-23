Nov 23, 2021, 12:57 PM
Iran, Georgia discuss Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor

Tehran, IRNA – A senior official in Iran's Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization said on Tuesday that Iran and Georgia were holding talks to solve transportation issues and accelerate signing the agreement to create the Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor.

Javad Hedayati, the director-general of Transit Office in Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, said that Iran and Georgia had held a two-day meeting last month, adding that such meetings are of significance in solving transportation and trade issues and removing operational ambiguities and obstacles.

Hedayati highlighted three-decade long record of international transportation agreements between Iran and Georgia, terming it as a successful example of cooperation and partnership in regional transportation.

In the meeting last month, according to Hedayati, Iranian and Georgian officials discussed various transportation-related issues, including border and traffic ones, the necessity of accelerating the Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor agreement, and how the two countries could use each other's ports.

Mutual support for membership in transportation conventions and unions and the topics of the next six-party meeting of Armenia, Azerbaijan Republic, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, and Iran were also discussed, as said by the official.

