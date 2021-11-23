Iran, Georgia discuss Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor

Javad Hedayati, the director-general of Transit Office in Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, said that Iran and Georgia had held a two-day meeting last month, adding that such meetings are of significance in solving transportation and trade issues and removing operational ambiguities and obstacles.

Hedayati highlighted three-decade long record of international transportation agreements between Iran and Georgia, terming it as a successful example of cooperation and partnership in regional transportation.

In the meeting last month, according to Hedayati, Iranian and Georgian officials discussed various transportation-related issues, including border and traffic ones, the necessity of accelerating the Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor agreement, and how the two countries could use each other's ports.

Mutual support for membership in transportation conventions and unions and the topics of the next six-party meeting of Armenia, Azerbaijan Republic, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, and Iran were also discussed, as said by the official.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish