Georgia, Iran agree to expand trade ties

Iran's ambassador to Georgia Akbar Ghasemi met with Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava as well as the Georgian head of joint economic commission to discuss the latest developments concerning bilateral trade exchanges.

According to Iran’s embassy in Tbilisi, the Georgian and Iranian officials reviewed various issues, including facilitation of economic exchanges, effective combat against wrongdoing, documents of Iranians’ properties, ways to promote economic opportunities for entrepreneurs, reexport, new horizon for traders, removal of obstacles for dwelling of Iranian investors, transit routes, truck owners of both sides as well as regional energy networks.

Turnava and Ghasemi also discussed ways to address other topics such as holding economic and trade exhibitions at provincial level, programing for enhancing road networks, following up six partite sessions on Corridor between Persian Gulf and Black Sea, promoting startups, holding economic webinars, encouraging private sector, and enhancing balanced tourism.

Georgia and Iran have close economic political relations and hundreds of Iranian companies have registered in Georgia.



