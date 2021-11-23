Assassination of Gen. Soleimani US's miscalculation: Iranian analyst

Hadi Seyyed-Afghahi told IRNA on Tuesday that the United States backed by its allies, including European powers and regional partners, created Takfiri terrorist groups in a bid to initiate proxy wars in the region, but having failed to reach this goal and suffering heavy losses, they continue to wreak havoc in order to pave the way for their future return to the region.



Following the United States' pull-out from Afghanistan, Daesh keeps on terror attacks in Afghanistan, because the Americans transited Daesh commanders into the war-ridden country aimed at making it hard for Afghans to experience tranquility after the US withdrawal, the West Asia expert said.



The other goal of creating terrorist and Takfiri groups is to portray a harsh and unpopular image of Islam and Muslims, he said, adding that the US and its allies also pursue another objective, which is destroying historical values of Islamic nations by the hands of Takfiri terrorists, for instance, Daesh ruins ancient monuments and attacks religious sanctuaries.



Pointing to the role of Martyr Soleimani in the fight against Daesh in Syria and Iraq, Seyyed -Afghahi noted that General Soleimani was active both in field and diplomacy, arguing that the great commander attached importance to resistance movements in Yemen, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq, and that he studied the global arrogance's plots in the region to stand against their conspiracies.

According to the political expert, once General Soleimani asked Iranian Foreign Ministry personnel to translate Western mainstream media to get acquainted with the Western powers' plans for future menace.



After the governments in Baghdad and Damascus invited Tehran to participate in eradicating terrorism in their countries, Iran's General Soleimani managed to uproot Daesh terrorist with the help of Syrian and Iraqi people, the expert added.



Seyyed-Afghahi went on to say that the doctrine of confronting global arrogance, designated by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, is the path that the Islamic Republic is following up.

1424

