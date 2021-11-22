Former diplomat says interim agreement could be trap or opportunity

Hamidreza Asefi said in an interview with IRNA on Monday said that the current administration in Iran has a proper approach to neutralize US sanctions via domestic mechanisms, but this is a lengthy process that should be done through increasing production power and boosting relations with neighbors.

He said that President Ebrahim Raisi's administration announced that it honored all the commitments of the previous administration and that was in contrast with the US administration conduct in getting out of the previous administration's obligations.

The US paradoxically slaps new sanctions against Iran while stipulating that it is willing to rejoin the JCPOA and the European participants to the deal have refused to abide by their commitments while staying in the deal, Asefi said, adding that this leads the Iranian negotiating team to take a more precautious approach in the talks to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

On the idea of an interim agreement raised by US officials to release part of Iran's blocked assets in return of halting part of Iran's nuclear activities, the former Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said that this could be either a trap or an opportunity.

Asefi further explained that the idea should be elaborated in details to be worth considering.

That the Islamic Republic of Iran has passed a good course thus far and the time passes in its interest, the former diplomat said, adding that the Americans are frustrated because they have lost their position in diplomacy, so the success of the talks depend on their honesty.

He said that the talks would be concluded only if Iran's interests are protected and Iran wouldn't sign anything under pressure.

