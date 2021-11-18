Tehran seeks lifting of sanctions on Iran in Vienna talks: Amirabollahian

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau.

The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral issues, as well as the latest regional and international developments.

The Iranian foreign minister thanked for the donation of one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Iran by Poland, terming it as a humanitarian move.

Amirabdollahian also elaborated on the vaccination process in Iran and said that more than four million Afghan immigrants have been inoculated in Iran so far.

Noting that economic and commercial relations between the two countries are lagging behind the cultural, scientific, and parliamentary relations, he called for further cooperation between private sectors of Iran and Poland.

The Polish foreign minister, for his part, voiced his country’s resolve to further enhance relations with Iran.

He also hailed Iran’s measures in hosting Afghan refugees and said that Poland would provide support for Iran in this regard.

Rau conveyed the warm greeting of senior Polish officials to President Ebrahim Raisi.

