Expert says Iran wouldn't accept West's excessive demands under pressure

In an interview with IRNA's political correspondent on Sunday, Qaderi said that the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has turned the organization to an instrument in the hands of Western countries and the US.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has refused to meet Grossi in his upcoming trip to Iran, so he is going to meet lower ranking officials, Qaderi said, adding that Grossi's trip is aimed at raising specific issues to make grounds for pressuring Iran in the approaching negotiations.

The expert slammed the IAEA for falling short of its duty to protect Iran's nuclear rights as a member of the international body, adding that the UN nuclear watchdog didn't condemn assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists even a single time.

Iran wasn't seeking to counter the IAEA, he said, but it couldn't neglect the political, non-legal, non-technical, and biased behavior displayed by the director general of the IAEA.

The US has intensified pressure against Iran in the recent weeks on the threshold of the talks to be held in Vienna to revive the JCPOA, he said, referring to the US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley's trip to West Asia.

Qaderi also pointed to the recent joint statement by the US, European Troika, and some Arab nations released on the verge of the forthcoming talks, while the US was expected to show good faith in this critical stage.

However, in contrast to what they pretend in the media, the US' demand to revive the JCPOA was more of a claim.

