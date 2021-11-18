Iran: Success in future talks depends on serious will from other side

Ali Bagheri Kani said so on his Twitter page, according to an IRNA's Thursday report.

The diplomat noted that he has explicitly declared Tehran's stance on the talks during the meetings with foreign ambassadors residing in Iran.

In a related development, Bagheri Kani had said over a week ago that Iran has no talks on nuclear issues in Vienna as the issue has already been solved completely within the framework of the 2015 nuclear deal, aka the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

As he stressed, the main question in the talks in the Austrian capital is the removal of the illegitimate sanctions and the aftermath resulting from the US unilateral withdrawal from the deal.

