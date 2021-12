Colonel Ahmad Hajian said that the Flotilla 412 Marine Corps seized the vessel in an integrated operation while the vessel had a crew of 11 onboard.

150,000 liters of bootleg diesel fuel was detected from the vessel, according to the commander who added that the crew was submitted to the Judiciary for further proceedings.

He also warned that as a measure to support Iran's economy, the flotilla would fight against any fuel smuggling.

