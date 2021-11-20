Muslim activist terms UK designation of entire Hamas insult to Palestinians

In an interview with IRNA on Saturday, Shajareh highlighted Hamas' victory in the 2006 election in Gaza and the party's social base and said that the UK's decision to expand proscription of Hamas to the entire group means that they recognize all Palestinian people as terrorists because they have voted for a party that the UK government identifies as a terrorist organization.

The UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel has described Hamas as "fundamentally and rabidly anti-Semitic" and announced that she was seeking to outlaw Hamas in entirety based on wide range information concerning the group's connection with terrorism.

The news comes as the UK has been seeing growing anti-Israeli protests on the wake of war crimes and human rights violation committed by the Israeli regime against Palestinian people.

Mr. Shajareh said that such a decision was not a surprise as Patel had secretly met with the then Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when she was the UK's Secretary of State for International Development which was against diplomatic protocols.

The decision will meet the Israeli regime's demands and criminalize supporting resistance movements, he added.

He also said that he saw the possibility that the UK government would follow the Israeli regime's decision to designate six Palestinian civil and human rights groups.

