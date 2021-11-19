Zionist regime's crimes shouldn’t be normalized: Iran envoy

Baghaei Hamaneh was speaking in the meeting of representatives of Islamic countries and the UN Human Rights Council Inquiry Commission on Friday to address the crimes of the Israeli regime against Palestinian people.

He said that UNHCR has a historic duty to prevent normalization of systematic violation of human rights and humanitarian law by the apartheid Israeli regime.

All of us have a duty to distinguish the truth from false narratives that put the victims of these crimes in the same position as the perpetrators, he said.

We should raise the voice of justice seeking and shouldn’t let war crimes, crimes against humanity and gross violation of human rights become normalized, the Iranian envoy added.

UNHCR convened a session in last summer at the request of Islamic Countries to stop the killing of Palestinian people by the Zionist Regime.

Based on the resolution passed in that meeting, a commission of three international lawyers was formed to investigate Israel’s crimes in Palestine.

The commission will present a report on the issue in June next year to the UNHCR.

