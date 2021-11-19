Iran FM condemns UK's move against Palestinian Hamas

"We condemn the UK's decision to declare the popular resistance movement of Hamas a terrorist organization," Amirabdollahian tweeted.

"Rights of Palestinians cannot be trampled on by distorting facts," he added.

He underscored that the only political solution for Palestine lies in holding a referendum among all indigenous residents.

Amirabdollahian's remarks came after British Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday announced that she was seeking to declare the whole of Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) a terrorist organization.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has condemned the move by Britain towards banning the group as a terrorist organization.

In a statement Hamas responded by asserting that "instead of apologizing and correcting its historical sin against the Palestinian people, Britain supports the aggressors at the expense of the victims".

2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish