Isfahan governor: Iran hopes to expand ties with NAM countries

Governor Reza Mortazavi made the comment in a meeting with Bolivian Ambassador to Iran, Ms. Romina Ramos after congratulating the national day of her country, adding that keeping in mind the broad relations between the diplomatic delegations of Iran and Bolivia, beyond doubt in near future "we will be witnesses to important and good events for the two nations".

"In Iran, and especially in its cultural capital, Isfahan, the name of Bolivia is associated with the name of the internationally renowned leader Simon Bolivar," added Mortazavi.

On the sidelines of his talks with the Bolivian ambassador, Isfahan governor told the IRNA reporter that Ms. Romina Ramos was appointed as her country's ambassador to Iran for a second time last January.

He said that the Bolivian ambassador has come to Isfahan to support the expansion of the two counties' comprehensive interactions.

