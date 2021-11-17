Iran attractive, young land for adventure travel: Tour instructor

Kiyanoush Mehrabi told IRNA on Wednesday that wonderful natural diversity in Iran paves the way for programming for different types of adventure tourism, noting that some countries do not have natural diversity such as forests, mountains, deserts, and seas.

Despite the fact that the cultural attractions of the country are very rich and inspiring, natural attractions are more diverse, but Iran is still in the first step of adventure tourism, he mentioned.

The member of the International Rafting Federation (IRF) also went on to say that adventure tourism is a world-renowned subject, which has its own special standards and regulations that are very important in this field.

Adventure tourism has been completely developed in Europe and European-based incidents in this field are significantly less than what happens in Asian and African countries.

He further called for expansion of infrastructure and preparations in Iran in order to attract more foreign tourists in particular professional travelers to the young land for adventure travel.

The Adventure Travel Trade Association defines adventure tourism as a kind of discovery or trip, which entails accepted risks and requires specialized skills and physical activity.

Mehrabi noted that some tourists find Iranian natural attractions via the internet, calling for more investment in marketing and advertising Iran's geographical situation, biodiversity, and natural capacities.

Differentiating cultural and historical tourism from adventure travel, the tour leader and instructor said that the two sorts of travels will give people different feelings and experiences; so, adventurers are going to repeat experiencing adventure travels even several times.

