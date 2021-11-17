Iran ready to pioneer implementation of ECO decisions in next summit

Safari made the remarks in a meeting with Secretary General of ECO Khusrav Noziri, according to Foreign Ministry's information center on Wednesday.

Safari, in the meeting, said the Islamic Republic of Iran prioritizes expansion of trade and economic cooperation with neighbors.

He also highlighted the role of the ECO in pursuing the goals of the member countries.

As he noted, Iran attaches importance to the position of the ECO and attends the forthcoming summit at the high level.

For his part, the ECO secretary general presented a report on the process of preparation of the Organization's future summit in Ashgabat and thanked Iran's help in this regard.

The ECO has currently ten members including Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

