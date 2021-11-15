Iranian director's movie, best film in French audience viewpoint

The film, both directed and produced by Ida Panahandeh had participated in the competition section of the festival and gained the prize on Sunday.

The festival offers 6 feature films and competition films unreleased in France, documentaries, short films, a tribute to JC Carriere and a retrospective of the works of the late Abbas Kiarostami, as well as various aspects of the Persian culture, music, poetry, literature, exhibitions, conferences, etc.

It is a project of discovery and humanist exchanges to meet populations with a prestigious culture of Iran.

TiTi is a 2020 Iranian drama film directed by Ida Panahandeh and written by Panahandeh and Arsalan Amiri. The film screened for the first time at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival. In 2021, at the 39th Fajr Film Festival the film earned 3 nominations.

