Revival of JCPOA requires result-oriented talks

Iranian media outlets have paid special attention to the resumption of negotiations for lifting all nuclear-related sanctions and reviving the nuclear agreement also officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Media with different political affiliations, including connections to Principlist, Moderate and Reformist factions, published reports and interviews on hopes and fears for the upcoming nuclear negotiations.

**Moderate Media

Iran Newspaper pointed to Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani’s evaluation of France’s presidency of the European Union in the first half of 2022 as an appropriate opportunity for the country to play a role in the talks on the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions and developments in the West Asia region.

Khabar Online news agency has reported that Britain puts pressure on other Western signatories to the JCPOA to criticize Iran at the next meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). London urges France, Germany, and the US to use the meeting on November 25 as an opportunity to issue an anti-Iran resolution.

**Principlist Media

Khorasan Newspaper reported that within 18 days before the resumption of Vienna talks, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Bagheri Kani holds talks with diplomats from the E3 (Britain, France, and Germany) separately. The deputy FM has underlined that there will be no nuclear talks, because Iran will not negotiate the JCPOA, which had been finalized in 2015, but the next talks will be held on the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.

Mehr News Agency interviewed Gholam-Hossein Rezvani, Iranian lawmaker, on Thursday, who said that the Islamic Republic should allow the United States to return to the JCPOA because the American authorities withdrew from the deal in 2018; so, they should assure Iranians that they will abide by their commitments under the agreement.

Ebrahim Azizi, a legislator representing Shiraz, said in an interview with Fars News Agency that the Islamic Republic is expected to upgrade its nuclear capabilities to prevent from being underdeveloped in nuclear know-how, adding that Iranians rule out nuclear weapons based on their religious teachings and that they want to acquire nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

According to Student News Network, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in a phone call that Tehran is doubtful about the United States' intentions, but if the Biden administration complies with its commitments under the JCPOA, Iran will keep up its end of the bargain completely.

Mashregh News reported that the US continues to claim that it is keen on returning to the JCPOA, but in fact, it gets in the way of returning to the deal by saying that revival of the agreement will be a basis for raising other issues. Iran underlines that the US is responsible for the current situation of the nuclear accord, calling for verification of promises made by the Americans and the Europeans.

**Reformist Media

Ali-Asghar Zargar, university professor, wrote in a memo for Arman Daily that Iran wants other parties to the JCPOA to return to their commitments under the deal from the point that they stopped implementing it, but the US wants to raise irrelevant issues such as Iran’s defense might and regional influence.

According to ISNA, Iranian Deputy FM Ali Bagheri Kani announced that November 29 is a “starting” date for nuclear talks and it is not considered as the day for “resuming” the negotiations. The diplomat called the talks as the negotiation for the lifting the sanctions not a basis for the revival of JCPOA.

Daryoush Ghanbari, a member of the Iranian parliament, told ILNA News Agency that the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi continues the path of his predecessor Hassan Rouhani to lift sanctions, which have negatively affected Iran's economy.

Conclusion

Moderate media quoted Foreign Ministry official statements, analyzing the importance of returning to the Vienna talks.

Principlist media are of the opinion that the nuclear talks will be effective if Western powers lift all nuclear-related sanctions, calling for self-reliance instead of relying on the result of the negotiations.

Reformist media believe that the improvement of livelihood and economy in Iran depends on the revival of nuclear talks, underlining that Iranian negotiators should pursue lifting of sanctions.

