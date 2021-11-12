Nov 12, 2021, 8:45 PM
Spanish deputy FM terms talks with Iranian counterpart as fruitful

Tehran, IRNA - Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Ángeles Moreno Bau in a message termed her talks with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani as fruitful.

"Fruitful meeting with my #Iran counterpart, @Bagheri_Kani, to strengthen our bilateral ties and our political dialogue," Ángeles Moreno Bau wrote in her Twitter account on Friday.

"We have addressed: Bilateral affairs Nuclear agreement (#JCPoA) Regional issues, including the situation in #Afghanistan," she added.

 Bagheri Kani arrived in Spain to confer with Spanish officials on bilateral and regional issues.

According to Iranian diplomatic mission, Bagheri Kani is to hold talks on bilateral and regional issues, as well as on upcoming Vienna talks for lifting cruel sanctions against Iran.

