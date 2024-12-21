Al-Quds Brigades pound Israeli regime's positions

Al-Mayadeen announced on Friday that heavy losses were inflicted on the occupying forces and a number of Israeli soldiers were killed and wounded.

Al-Quds Brigades announced that an Israeli military helicopter has been dispatched to the area to transport the injured.

The attack once again shows tensions in the region, especially in the occupied territories.

Human Rights Watch published a report titled “Extermination and Acts of Genocide: Israel Deliberately Depriving Palestinians in Gaza of Water,” on Thursday.

"Israeli authorities and military forces have matched these statements with actions. Israeli authorities and forces cut off the water supply piped into Gaza from Israel and later restricted the supply, cut off the electricity supply from Israel to Gaza that was needed to operate water pumps, desalination plants, and sanitation infrastructure within Gaza, and blocked and restricted the fuel needed to run generators in the absence of electricity," the reports reads.

Meanwhile, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs announced in a report that the Zionist regime allowed less than one-third of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

9376**9417