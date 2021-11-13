Pakistani daily urges Biden to show goodwill towards Iran

Daily Dawn in its Editorial comments on Saturday said efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal are in a delicate phase and diplomatic maneuvering and foresight will be required from all parties to help restore the landmark agreement.

It added that Iran's top nuclear negotiator is currently touring Europe to exchange views with other signatories to the deal while indirect talks between the Islamic Republic and the US are due to be held at the end of this month.

"Therefore, the weeks ahead will be crucial where re-establishing trust between the parties is concerned," it noted.

Dawn added that a wide gulf still remains between Iran and the US and its European allies that form the P5+1 grouping, which also includes Russia and China, over the nuclear issue.

The paper said Tehran wants the lifting of all sanctions, as well as guarantees that the US will not quit the deal again. After all, the Iranians are wary that Washington will once again walk away from the agreement as it did during Donald Trump's watch.

"Yet the signals from the Western bloc do not appear to be too positive. Moreover, reckless talk from Israel threatens to scuttle all chances of a settlement," it pointed out.

The newspaper said that such irresponsible statements risk permanently torpedoing the deal and adding to the volatility in the Middle East.

"If President Biden is serious about reviving the deal, his administration must show the Iranians that they are negotiating in good faith," Dawn said.

It said the most important step in this direction would be lifting the sanctions.

Dawn was of the view that the Biden administration needs to show statesmanship and introduce confidence-building measures before the nuclear talks get underway.

"Equally, it must prevent Israel from spoiling the atmosphere. A clear message should be sent to Tel Aviv that the world community will not tolerate any misadventures that can scuttle the deal, and risk setting the Middle East alight," said the editorial.

