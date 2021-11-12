FM: Good agreement requires effective lifting of sanctions

After finalizing the date for holding Vienna talks, it was necessary to elaborate on Iran’s views and stances with regard to Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, Amirabdollahian said in an Instagram post on Friday.

He referred to his separate phone conversations with foreign ministers of China, Russia, UK, Germany and France, saying Iran will join negotiations with a pragmatic and result-based approach.

Iran is determined to achieve a good agreement but it requires effective and verifiable removal of sanctions and all parties return to obligations, he added.

He went on to say he had told the mentioned foreign ministers that US measures and violations namely imposition of fresh sanctions have made presentation of guarantee an undeniable necessity. Accordingly, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani has held clear and useful meetings in European capitals, he noted.

Iran does not intend to remain in the previous dead-ends, he said adding that if all parties join Vienna talks with a serious and positive approach, achieving a good agreement will be possible soon.

Iranian government will continue policy of developing balanced relations with other countries based on mutual respect and common interest.

Iran is determined to relate promoting bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation with JCPOA.

