UK’s take on meeting between Iranian, British diplomats

The Iranian diplomat arrived in London on Wednesday as part of his diplomatic consultations in European capitals, holding different meetings with his counterparts and other officials in Britain.

According to the statement, which has been delivered to IRNA office in London on Friday, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani visited the FCDO on November 11 to meet senior government officials and Minister James Cleverly.

Both sides held talks on various topics such as bilateral relations, regional developments as well as the negotiations in Vienna, Austria, on revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal also officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“FCDO representatives reiterated that Iran should take the opportunity to conclude the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) deal on the table now,” the statement urged.

Elsewhere in the statement, the FCDO referred to the subject of some British-Iranian nationals, who have been behind bars in Iran due to security problems or other issues.

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister was also pressed on the need for Iran to urgently release all British nationals detained in Iran, including Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Anoosheh Ashoori and Morad Tahbaz, according to the communique.

Bagheri Kani also visited France and Germany to discuss mutual and regional issues with officials of the European countries.

