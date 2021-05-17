May 17, 2021, 12:45 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 84332161
1 Persons

Tags

Iran ready to treat people wounded in Israeli “savage attacks” on Gaza

Iran ready to treat people wounded in Israeli “savage attacks” on Gaza

Tehran, May 17, IRNA – The National Medical Emergency Services of Iran wrote in a letter to the country’s Minister of Health Saeed Namaki that the body is ready to receive those Gaza citizens who were injured in the savage attacks of the Zionist regime.

The National Medical Emergency Organization of Iran is ready to deploy medical teams to Gaza and transport the injured to Iran, wrote Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of the organization.

Israel has launched numerous attacks on the Gaza Strip and Palestinians, in which 197 Palestinians have been killed, including 58 children and 34 women. About 235 other Palestinians were also wounded.

In response to the Zionists invasion, Gaza has been launching rockets to the occupied Palestine.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha