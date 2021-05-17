Iran among pioneers of supporting Palestine: Haniyeh

In a phone conversation with Ali Akbar Velayati, an advisor to the Supreme Leader, Haniyeh thanked Tehran for its valuable and strong stances, highlighting Iran's role as one of the pioneers of supporting the Holy Quds and Palestine.

Saying that a big battle is going on in Palestine, he added that resistance is the symbol of heroism and the Holy Quds is the symbol of sanctity.

Congratulating Palestinians over their victories and expressing sorrow over death of several defenseless men, women and children in Israeli attacks, Velayati said in the conversation with Haniyeh that even long before the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini made efforts to free Palestine and even named the last Friday of Ramadan World Quds Day.

He added that Ayatollah Khamenei continued the path with the same seriousness and strength.

He also hoped that Palestine will be liberated from the Zionists’ grip soon.

9417**1424

