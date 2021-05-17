All Muslims seek freedom of Quds: Sunni cleric

Mamusta Molla Rashid Sanaei said that the split between Islamic World on Palestine issue has made the Israeli regime carry out more strikes against the defenseless people of Gaza, in a way that they bombed the city more than 100 times overnight.

He asked Muslim clerics to avoid dividing people and try to unite them, because splitting is the foe of the people.

The Sunni cleric also underlined that all Muslims wish the Holy Quds city to be freed and that it would happened soon.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish