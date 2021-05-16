Rouhani: Palestine most important common issue of Islamic Ummah

President Rouhani further noted that confronting the crimes against Palestine and immediately stopping killing oppressed and defenseless people is critical.

Islamic states should cooperate to utilize the capacity of international bodies such as the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to confront the Zionist regime's aggression, he underscored.

President Rouhani called for sharing stances and boosting Tehran-Ankara cooperation to resolve regional crises, including Syria and Yemen.

Touching on the fruitful meeting of the joint economic commission of Iran and Turkey, he expressed hope that both sides witness the facilitation of banking cooperation and the activities of the border crossings of the two countries with full capacity.

Referring to the JCPOA revival talks held in Vienna, President Rouhani said that Iran has paved the way for the revival of the nuclear deal by showing its full goodwill.

Today, the whole world, including the US, has realized that resorting to sanctions and maximum pressure against Iran have failed, he pointed out.

The only solution is to remove sanctions, to live up to international law and regulations, and to fully implement the JCPOA, President Rouhani reiterated.

If the participants to the agreement, particularly the US, have a serious will and good faith, the negotiations will lead to constructive outcomes, the Iranian president noted.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his part, said that these days nations are witnessing Israeli brutal attacks in occupied Palestine, which is highly worrying.

He called on the international community to react strongly to the attacks.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he expressed hope that a meeting of strategic cooperation between the two states will be held to expand cooperation in the coming months.

