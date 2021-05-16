Palestinians urge resistance movement to fight occupiers: Islamic Jihad

The Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah made the remarks in a phone call with the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Qods Force Commander Major General Esmail Ghaani.

Nakhalah underlined that the Palestinian people will continue resistance and steadfastness in order to defend their sanctities.

The Palestinian nation will not stop the conflict until the enemy halts raids on the al-Aqsa Mosque and attempts to dominate Sheikh Jarrah and Sheikh Bostan neighborhoods in al-Quds, the secretary general noted.

The Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement also praised the Islamic Republic's support for Palestine.

Major General Ghaani replied that the Islamic Republic will spare no effort to support the Palestinian nation in dealing with occupation and crimes of the Zionist enemies.

Ghaani also lauded the Palestinian people for defending their homeland, sanctities, and rights in the face of the occupying regime, adding that the measures taken by the Zionist regime are in contradiction to all international norms and regulations.

The commander of the Qods Force also had a separate phone call with Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh emphasizing that the Islamic Republic will stand by the Palestinian nation to stop the Zionist regime's occupation and atrocities in al-Quds and the Gaza Strip.

For his part, Haniyeh elaborated on the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupiers' crimes against the Palestinian children and women.

Lauding the stance taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran on the issue of Palestine, the Hamas official said that the al-Quds conflict is the issue of all Muslim nations.

