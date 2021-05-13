Iran Pres expects high turnout in June election

A remarkable election follows Islamic ethics as well, the president said while speaking virtually at inauguration ceremony on national projects in free trade zones across the country.

All groups and parties should participate in the election and diversity should be discernible in the list of candidates, Rouhani who took office as the Iranian president for the first time in August, 2013, added.

All should join hands to witness a "very beautiful election" in June, the president noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president talked of Shalamcheh-Basra rail road project which is so strategic and can lead to development in this region.

"This will be a big development," said he adding that the project will actually connect Iran from Iraq to Syria and to Mediterranean Sea.

Shalamcheh-Basra rail road project is an important plan whose operation is being followed up by the government during its final months, Rouhani underlined.

Preliminaries to the project have been completed, said the president expressing hope that it would lead to develop southern and southwestern Iranian provinces.

Every week, the president opens several important projects on petrochemicals, oil, industry, tourism, sports, infrastructure, development and health to follow goals behind "Surge in Production" which is the name of the past Iranian year (March 20, 2020- March 20, 2021) declared by the Supreme Leader.

