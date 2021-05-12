Supreme Leader pardons, commutes prison terms of 2187 inmates

Ayatollah Khamenei’s decision came upon a request by Iran's Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeisi and in accordance to Art. 110 (11) of the Iranian Constitution.
9341**2050
Tehran, May 12, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei pardoned and commuted the prison terms of 2,187 Iranian prisoners on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.
