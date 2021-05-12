Araghchi: Resumption of Additional Protocol needs lifting sanctions

"Resumption of voluntary application of AP by Iran is predicated on sanctions being lifted," Araghchi wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

He added that "we'd like to get to it before 21 May, if possible We're serious & determined, ready to do it even tomorrow: once sanctions are verifiably lifted, we'll return to full implementation of JCPOA."

Since February 21, 2021, the Islamic Republic of Iran has voluntarily halted the implementation of the Additional Protocol due to unilateral US sanctions against Iran and the inaction of P4+1 member states in fulfilling their obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Since May 3, 2019, Iran has taken five mitigation steps to reduce Iran's commitments under the JCPOA, and in January of the same year, it was announced that Iran would not abide by any technical commitments related to the JCPOA.

Iran has repeatedly stated that it will take mitigation steps if the parties return to the JCPOA and fulfill their obligations and abide by their commitments under the JCPOA.

