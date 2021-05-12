Israeli cobweb torn apart by Resistance missiles: Shamkhani

Shamkhani took to twitter on Wednesday to express support for the Palestinian resistance groups who responded to the Israeli regime’s violations of Palestinian rights in recent days causing increasing tensions.

“The cobweb that the Zionists claimed to be Iron Dome was torn away by missiles of the Palestinian Resistance,” Shamkhani wrote, citing the Quranic verse ‘Truly the flimsiest of houses is the spider's house’ (29:41).

The Israeli regime has tried in recent days to carry out its plans to Judaize the Holy al-Quds city by attacking Palestinians, causing tensions in al-Aqsa Mosque and its surrounding regions.

After the incidents happened a few days ago in al-Aqsa Mosque, the Palestinian Resistance groups fired missiles to Jewish settlements in response to Israeli regime killing several Palestinians.

Israeli regime has since carried out several strikes against targets in Gaza, killing 30 people and injuring over 200 ones.

