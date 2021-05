In Syria, Zarif is due to exchange views about regional and bilateral issues with Syrian officials.

Talks on the occupied lands and the Zionist regime of Israel's aggression against Muslims' sanctities are also planned.

During his visit, Zarif will also meet with leaders of Palestinian groups residing in Syria.

At the meetings, Zarif will discuss the latest developments in Palestine.

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish