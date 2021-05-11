COVID-19 kills 307 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 307 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 75,568, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

It said that 18,133 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,575 of whom were hospitalized.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,144,197 patients out of a total of 2,691,352 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,522 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

It further noted that 17,343,586 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

