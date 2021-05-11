May 11, 2021, 2:28 PM
COVID-19 kills 307 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, May 11, IRNA - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeded 75,568 with 307 more Iranians who died from the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Some 307 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 75,568, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

It said that 18,133 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,575 of whom were hospitalized.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,144,197 patients out of a total of 2,691,352 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,522 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

It further noted that 17,343,586 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

