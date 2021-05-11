Iraqi leader condemns attack to Iran’s consulate in Karbala

Al-Hakim warned that attacking foreign diplomatic missions endangers Iraqi government authority as well as attempts to establish strong ties with other countries.

At the funeral ceremony of an assassinated Iraqi activist two days ago, some protestors mounted an unsuccessful attack on Iranian Consulate in Karbala.

Al-Hakim linked the incident to individual actions, condemning the attack and calling on the government to ensure security of diplomatic missions.

Iran has strongly condemned the attack, saying that Iraq should fulfill its duties to carefully secure Iran’s diplomatic places according to the 1961 Convention.

Deputy Governor of Karbala has said that certain regional countries led by some Western states have been behind assassinating some personalities to create tension in the Iraqi province.

