Identifying attackers on Iranian consular office in Karbala necessary

The Media Office of the Foreign Ministry further quoted Zarif as reflecting Iran’s strong objection to the breaching of the diplomatic security of the Iranian diplomatic center in the phone talk, arguing that such acts are not only against the diplomatic rules and regulations, but are also in direct contrast against the 1963 Vienna convention.

“Ensuring the security of the diplomatic center in your country is among the responsibilities of the Iraqi government, so while demanding serious pursuing of the issue by the concerned official and identifying the criminals in that illegal act, I hope thanks to the serious efforts by the Iraqi government and security officials we will no longer be witnesses to the occurrence of such incidents there,” said Zarif.

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein, too, in the phone talk expressed deep regret over the unfortunate brutal incidence, conformed the Iraqi government’s strong responsibility for ensuring the security of the diplomatic centers, and informed his Iranian counterpart that orders for further intensifying the security measures are issued.

1424

