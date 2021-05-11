Iran Embassy calls for identifying culprits behind Karbala incidents

Iran's Embassy issued a statement where it condemned the assassination and the attack, according to IRNA Monday report.

In the statement, Iran expressed sympathy with family members of Ihab al-Wazni, the assassinated social activist in Karbala.

Condemning terrorism and any kinds of terror, the statement noted that Iran has always been after security and tranquility in Iraq, according to the statement.

Iran’s Embassy noted that the Islamic Republic has always supported Iraqi independence and territorial integrity.

Iran wants to see Iraq growing more powerful with sustainable security, the statement said adding that Iran has always stood by Iraq in difficulties.

It also stressed that diplomatic centers all over the world are places for providing social services, so when work of those places is interrupted, it causes losses for the host country’s businesspersons, tourists, exporters, etc.

At the funeral ceremony of al-Wazni two days ago, some protestors mounted an unsuccessful attack on Iranian Consulate in Karbala.

Iran strongly condemned such an act and underlined that Iraq should fulfill its duties to carefully secure Iran’s diplomatic places according to the 1961 Convention.

Deputy governor of Karbala has said that certain regional countries led by some Western states have been after assassinating some personalities to create tension in the Iraqi province.

