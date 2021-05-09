Iran's HCHR offers condolences over death of school girls in Afghanistan

The High Council extends condolences on demise of dozens of innocent Afghan girls, it added.

Before the perpetrators of the crime, the US and Europe claiming human rights must be held accountable for 20 years of occupation that neither helped develop Afghanistan nor brought security to the nation, it further noted.

According to reports from Kabul hospitals, the terrorist attack in front of the Afghan school has killed 55 people and injured 151 others most of whom were students.

