Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 9

** IRAN DAILY

-- Rouhani: COVID deaths, infections in all Iranian provinces declining

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the number of COVID-19 deaths and infections in all provinces of the country is reflecting a downward trend after reaching a peak in the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Task Force for Fighting the Coronavirus on Saturday, Rouhani added despite a surge in the number of infections in the most recent wave of the pandemic, the death toll did not exceed that of the third wave, meaning that the domestic health sector has become more skilled at dealing with the disease and the people have observed the health protocols more strictly.

-- Tehran, New Delhi discuss expansion of trade ties

Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Hamid Zadboum held an online meeting with Indian Ambassador to Tehran Gaddam Dharmendra to discuss removing barriers and expansion of trade ties.

The two sides expressed dissatisfaction with the current levels of trade between the two countries and called for serious measures to be taken for reviving the mutual economic exchanges, according to Mehr News Agency.

Zadboum stressed the need to remove barriers to mutual trade and find new ways to develop commercial relations between the two countries.

-- German Team to participate in new archeological excavations in Chehrabad Mine

The new season of archeological excavation in Chehrabad Mine, Zanjan Province, where salt men were discovered, will begin in October.

Abulfazl Aali, head of the Archeological Research Department of Zanjan Province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization, told Iran Daily that this is the sixth season of excavation to be carried out in cooperation with the Archeological Department of the German University of Bochum and Bochum Mining Museum.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Wants Probe Into German Role in Sanctions

The secretary of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights on Saturday urged Germany to cooperate with Iran to look into the role of German individuals in imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic and examine the situation of Iranian prisoners held in the European country.

In a meeting with Germany’s Ambassador to Tehran Hans-Udo Muzel, Ali Baqeri Kani called on the German government to cooperate with the special representative of the country’s High Council for Human Rights to investigate the situation of Iranian prisoners held in Germany.

-- Iranian Weightlifters Receive Gold Medal in World Cup

Iran’s Rouhollah Rostami, Saman Razi in the weight category of 107 kg and Hamed Solhipour in the weight category of 97 kg won gold medal at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand.

The reigning world champion managed an effort of 241 kilograms in winning the men’s under-80kg title in the final competition of the day.

-- Arab-American Alliance Against Iran Exposed

A Lebanese newspaper has published top-secret documents outlining details of a failed plan by former U.S. president Donald Trump and certain Arab countries in the region, particularly Saudi Arabia, to form a large regional coalition against Iran.

According to Al-Akhbar newspaper, the documents show that Trump began to lure its allies in the Middle East into forming an anti-Iran front months after his first foreign trip to Riyadh as the president of the United States. Trump’s plan, under the names "the Middle East Strategic Alliance.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran, Portugal pledge to strengthen parliamentary relations

In a meeting in Lisbon on Friday, Iran's Ambassador to Portugal, Morteza Damanpak Jami, and Vice-Chairman of the Iran-Portugal Friendship Group Luis Graca emphasized the importance of expanding reciprocal cooperation between the two countries' legislatures.

Damanpak Jami and Graca discussed ways for the two parliaments to support political, economic, cultural, and academic ties.

-- Maritime sector to realize ‘supporting production, eliminating obstacles’

Based on the latest statistics, over 80 percent of cargo transportation in the world is conducted through sea, which highlights the significance of maritime transportation.

The figure is 90 percent in Iran and it is why the development of ports and maritime activities is attached high importance in the country.

Iran's maritime transport is important because of the country’s good access to the open waters in the south and also Caspian Sea in the north that allows international trade between Iran and Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

-- Paleolithic sewing evidence comes to light in western Iran

Iranian archaeologists have found traces of sewing such as a bone needle and pieces of wolf fur fabric, which are expected to date from the late Paleolithic era.

Significant evidence has been discovered in the cave and its surrounding rock shelters situated in Kermanshah province, western Iran, provincial tourism chief Jabbar Gohari announced on Saturday.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish