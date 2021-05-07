Based on evidence, Israel on downfall: Iraqi experts

About 70 Iraqi figures attended the meeting which was organized to inspect different dimensions of Imam Khomeini’s designation of the last Friday of Ramadan as World Quds Day.

Spokesman for Kata'ib Hezbollah Mohammed Mohi said in the meeting that the most important step in the issue of Palestine happened by the Islamic Republic of Iran, which helped keep the issue alive in the past 40 years.

The Islamic Revolution changed Palestine from am Arab issue to an Islamic one, he said.

A former Iraqi parliamentarian, Amira al-Mousavi said that the World Quds Day has turned into a big occasion in the Muslim World.

Spokesman of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Mohammad al-Rabiei said that the new generations should be informed of the crimes the Zionist regime has committed and still keeps committing, adding that in 1977 when the assassinated former President of Egypt Anwar Sadat visited Israel, many thought that Palestine has come to an end, but a couple of years later, the Islamic Revolution triumphed in Iran under leadership of Imam Khomeini and the issue of Palestine, too, gained a new life.

He also said that in his meeting with the Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran during the funeral procession of General Qasem Soleimani and Iraq’s Abu Mahdi al-Mohandas, Haniyeh had told him that without General Soleimani, there would be no Gaza, no Ramallah, no Quds, and no Palestine.



