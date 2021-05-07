Quds Day, global event to preserve rights of oppressed Palestinians

Al-Quds is very important in the eyes of the Islamic world, because the al-Aqsa Mosque is located in the city, and the mosque is considered the first gibla in Islam.

Founding father of the Islamic Republic of Iran late Imam Khomeini designated the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as the International Quds Day in 1979 in order to ask Muslims around the world to show their responsibility towards the oppressed Palestinian people.

While certain Arab governments sign so-called peace deals with the Zionist regime, many leaders and figures from Islamic nations urge people to take part in this year’s Quds Day ceremonies in a bid to nullify attempts made by compromising countries.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stressed that this year’s Quds Day is more important than other years; although the issue of Palestine is not only for Islamic governments and nations, it is a principle matter for human beings.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stipulated that the Zionists are enemies of the region, the security of Palestinian nation and regional nations and that the Zionist officials are criminals who have displaced millions of people from their homes.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the issue of Palestine is a benchmark to measure who supports justice, adding that the Islamic Republic has proudly backed the oppressed Palestinian nation, which fights an apartheid regime.

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, described World Quds Day as a reminder of a moral duty to express solidarity with Palestine, adding that the recent developments indicated that the liberation of Quds is closer than ever.

Abdul Malik Badruddin al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, expressed hope that the participation rate in 2021 Quds Day will be as magnificent as it was in previous years.

Other resistance activists and Islamic thinkers from Palestine, Iraq, Russia, Canada and Egypt expressed their support for the international Quds Day, emphasizing that the liberation of al-Quds is of uttermost importance for Muslims around the world.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish