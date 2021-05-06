Occupation of Quds, a seventy-year-old dirty wound, Salehi says

Tehran, May 6, IRNA - On the eve of the World Quds Day, the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Abbas Salehi emphasized in a tweet that the occupation of Qods is a seventy-year-old dirty wound.

According to IRNA on Thursday evening, Salehi wrote in this tweet: The occupation of Quds is a seventy years foul and dirty wound. The passing of time was not only a salve, but also insult to injury!

He stated: Palestine is oppressed more than ever before!

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish