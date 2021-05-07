Awakened conscience of nations not to be silenced over Palestine

The issue of Palestine is both humane and ideological, said the statement.

It pointed to the special conditions created worldwide by the coronavirus pandemic which "has kept people home" and rallies are not held against “the cancerous gland” on streets, and said the organization is addressing its brothers through this statement and tell its brothers and sisters in Palestine, Gaza Strip, Yemen, and Bahrain that they are not alone.

Commemorating General Qasem Soleimani who was assassinated by the US Army in Baghdad on 3 January 2020, the statement said that Soleimani spent all his life defending the values of Islam and fighting the world-devouring arrogance, especially the child-killing occupying Zionist regime.

