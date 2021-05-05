Yemen’s Ansar Allah chief stresses support for Palestinian cause

Badreddin al-Houthi who was speaking in a gathering on the occasion of the World Quds Day, added that the Yemeni nation, with its strong faith in God, continues both its own liberation movement and its support for the Palestinian nation, and the liberation of the other occupied lands of the Arab countries.

He emphasized that the Yemeni nation really counts on the effective role of the world Muslims’ cooperation with the resistance movement, and does its best to assist the Palestinians, regardless of the mercenaries’ incessant plots and imposed mounting pressure.

