UNFPA Iran receives Japan's contribution for maternal Health Project for Afghan refugees

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in The Islamic Republic of Iran, the project includes enhanced access to quality and affordable reproductive health services at all health system levels for Afghan refugee and host community pregnant women and increased demand and positive behavior changes among Afghan refugee, particularly pregnant women and newly-engaged couples.

Sathya Doraiswamy, UNFPA Representative in Iran said: “By supporting this project through UNFPA, Japan has yet again demonstrated its global commitment in championing women's health and protecting their rights. UNFPA Iran is proud to partner with Japan and the Minister of Health and Medical Education in implementing this high impact project.”

AIKAWA Kazutoshi, Ambassador of Japan to Iran said: “Japan has strongly committed to the improvement of the livelihood of women and children globally. Particularly, it is crucial to facilitate the expectant mother’s access to healthcare and maternal services. In this regard, the Government of Japan has allocated more than 1.4 million USD to UNFPA Project aiming at improving the access and referrals of refugee and host community’s women to health and community-based services. We hope these kinds of supports will continue to lead to better living conditions for Afghan Refugees and Host Community Women in Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been hosting one of the largest refugee populations in the world for well over three decades.

UNFPA is the lead UN agency for delivering a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person's potential is fulfilled.

