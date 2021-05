Iranian Embassy expressed condolences over the sad occasion.

Earlier, Emergency Department spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi said a 52-year-old woman fell down a high rising building in Kamranieh district, north of Tehran.

He added that the woman was one of the members of Swiss embassy in Tehran.

He noted that the accident has been verified and suicide is rejected.

